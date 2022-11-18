Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $262,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 328,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

