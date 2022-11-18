Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

