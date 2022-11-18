Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.10. 27,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

