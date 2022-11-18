Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,050 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $269,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $914,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.