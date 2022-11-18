Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 320 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.00. 37,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

