Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,350,900. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.