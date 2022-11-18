Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 40,600 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,502. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

