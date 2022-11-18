Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CRK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

