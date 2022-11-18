Concordium Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $58.66 million and approximately $656,147.97 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

