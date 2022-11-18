CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.