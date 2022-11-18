CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
CONMED Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.