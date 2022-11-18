CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.170-1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

