Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 56,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

