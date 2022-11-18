Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 34,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,584. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

