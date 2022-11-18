Contrasting CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $638.35 million 0.93 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -0.98 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares fuboTV and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for fuboTV and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 165.81%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

fuboTV beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

