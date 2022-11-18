ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.47) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 230.80 ($2.71). 2,449,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,680.00. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($23,754.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

