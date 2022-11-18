ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 381 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 381 ($4.48) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 230 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

