CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

NYSE PG traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $142.34. 117,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

