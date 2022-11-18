CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 195,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth about $426,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,227. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.