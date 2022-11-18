CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3,779.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,961 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

