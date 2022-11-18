CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 2,151 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.96. 678,500 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

