CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $396.31. 92,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

