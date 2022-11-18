CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.96. 46,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

