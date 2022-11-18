CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 110,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 434,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,536,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.