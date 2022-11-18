CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 35,298 Shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,298 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MSTB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,106. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

