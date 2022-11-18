CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Damon T. Hininger Sells 57,952 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CXW opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
