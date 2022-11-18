CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CoreCivic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 777,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CoreCivic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

