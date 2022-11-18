CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $153,160.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,635,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

CorVel Stock Up 0.5 %

CRVL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.94. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.