Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.13 or 0.00060281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $108.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

