Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.80. 23,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

