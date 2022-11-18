Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $517.85. 67,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

