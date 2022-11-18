Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 25,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Coty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

