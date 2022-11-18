Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock worth $2,434,206. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

