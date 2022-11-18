Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %

CVO traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.15. 63,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.68.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.