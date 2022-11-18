Cowen Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $17.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.79.
SunPower Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.