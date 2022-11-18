Cowen Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $63.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $11,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,925 shares of company stock worth $37,135,334. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Relic by 101.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.