Cowen Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $63.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $11,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 620,925 shares of company stock worth $37,135,334. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Relic by 101.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

