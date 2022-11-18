Cowen Cuts Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target to $3.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.08.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Trading Down 6.8 %

SMFR stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Sema4

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 53.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 91,836 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sema4 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 739,100 shares during the period.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.