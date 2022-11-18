Cowen Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $674,757. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 192,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.