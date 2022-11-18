Cowen Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.39 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

