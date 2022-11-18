Cowen Trims Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Target Price to $7.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Trading Down 1.6 %

HLTH stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,492.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 225,153 shares of company stock worth $782,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Health by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 1,327,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 23.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 629.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

