Cowen Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $75.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

