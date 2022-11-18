Cowen Trims LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,503 shares of company stock worth $2,075,888. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

