Cowen Trims LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
