Cowen Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $29.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Playtika has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.