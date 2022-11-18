Cowen Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $1.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.