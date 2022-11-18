CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Sells $21,058.66 in Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $21,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.11 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
