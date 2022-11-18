CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Sells $21,058.66 in Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $21,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.11 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

