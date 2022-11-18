Craig Hallum Trims GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Target Price to $3.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,252. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. GAN has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. Analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 59.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.