Craig Hallum Trims GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Target Price to $3.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
GAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
GAN Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,252. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. GAN has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 59.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GAN
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
