Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Seldon Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Seldon Capital LP lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for about 5.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.89. 4,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

