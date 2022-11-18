Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €10.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

