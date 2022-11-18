Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €10.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
