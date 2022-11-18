Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HKMPF. Barclays cut their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPF opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

