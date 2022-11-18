Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.83.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 409,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

