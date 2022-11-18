Credit Suisse Group Cuts Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target to $2.50

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ELVT stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.95.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
