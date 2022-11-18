Credit Suisse Group Cuts Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target to $2.50

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

ELVT stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

Institutional Trading of Elevate Credit

About Elevate Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 122,817 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.