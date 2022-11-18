Credit Suisse Group Cuts Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target to $2.50

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

ELVT stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

Institutional Trading of Elevate Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 122,817 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

